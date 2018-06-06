Three-vehicles have crashed and a lorry has flipped onto its side causing major delays for motorists on the A130 this morning.

The incident happened at about 6.30am on the Northbound carriageway and there are already at least 40 minute delays.

The road has been partially blocked near the A12 junction. Police and ambulance crews are in attendance.

Traffic on the approach to the roundabout from the A12 in both directions and the A1114 Southbound roundabout is also affected.

Motorists are advised to find an alternative route or allow extra time to travel.