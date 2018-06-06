Passengers are being warned to expect severe delays and cancellations this morning due to overrunning engineering works between London and the East.

The engineering works - which involves Network Rail fixing a set of points - are taking place between London Liverpool Street and Hackney Downs.

The works mean that some lines have been left blocked and disruption is expected until 9.30am.

So far this morning, 12 trains have been cancelled including four between London Liverpool Street and Southend and dozens more are delayed.

There are also major delays on the c2c line between Southend and London Fenchurch Street this morning due to a signalling problem.

Seven trains have been cancelled this morning and six others are delayed.

It is not known when the problem is expected to resolve itself.

You can get the latest travel updates at www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia or www.journeycheck.com/c2c