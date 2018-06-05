A TRAFFIC officer helped a bridesmaid get to her brother’s wedding on time after her car broke down in the fast lane of the A12.

Azariah Nukajam and her friend Christina Okenla were travelling from south London to Colchester to be bridesmaids at Daniel and Kuku Nukajam’s ceremony at St John’s Church and Community Centre.

But three hours before the wedding, Azariah’s BMW broke down just before Margaretting.

The car was stuck in the fast lane and when PC Roy Linton arrived at the scene he found the friends standing in the central reservation.

He towed the car to a layby for safety but when they called their breakdown recovery service, they were told it would be a four hour wait.

He said: “Because they were trying to find their way to Colchester and I am based at Stanway, I said I would take them to Tollgate and they could arrange for their family to pick them up."

He dropped them off at about 3.30pm and they were able to get to the venue in time for the 6pm ceremony.

Christina passed on a thank you to PC Linton for coming to the rescue on Saturday, May 26.

She said: "“We were quite distressed and he kindly gave us a lift up to Colchester.

“If it wasn’t for him we wouldn’t have made the wedding on time.

“So thanks again, it was very much appreciated.”