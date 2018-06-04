A TEENAGER was stabbed in Chelmsford High Street this morning.

The victim was left with injuries to his hip and hands and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

These injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

The incident happened at roughly 10.40am this morning.

Police believe that this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the wider public.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested.

Contact Chelmsford Local Policing team with reference 326/04/06.

Alternatively, you can contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.