A man has been charged with possession of a prohibited firearm.

Leon Doyle, 33, of Skinners Lane, Chelmsford, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on May 24.

No plea was entered and he was remanded in custody to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on June 21.

He was arrested after a firearm was found at an address in Springfield Road, Chelmsford, on January 31.