The Choir of Anglia Ruskin University is set to visit Sandon to perform for the first time in its 28 year history.

The Anglia Singers perform on Saturday 23 June 2018 at 7.30pm.

The concert, conducted by its Artistic Director, Emeritus Professor Chris Green, will be in St Andrew’s Church in the village and has been programmed to have a distinctly “light” feel to the Midsummer Miscellany.

Included in the programme are selections from Oklahoma!, music by Stephen Sondheim as well as Les Miserables.

The Anglia Singers have long supported a variety of local charities and, working in conjunction with St Andrews, will be supporting the work of CHESS and J’s Hospice from this concert.

Tickets are on sale from Anglia Singers (01245 350988) and Allegro Music (01245 283527) as well as St Andrew’s Parish (01245 698988), whilst there will be a limited number of tickets on sale at the door. Children under 16 have free admission.