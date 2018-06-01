MUSICAL legend Billy Ocean will take to the stage to mark Ladies Day at Chelmsford City Racecourse.

The 68-year-old crooner will sing some of his best known hits at the event this month.

The racecourse in Great Leighs will play host to the superstar as part of its Ladies Day programme which will see racing during the day and live music in the evening.

Last year saw early millennium boy band Blue wow the huge crowds.

This year visitors will be able to enjoy iconic tunes from the Trinidadian born star such as Caribbean Queen and When the Going Gets Tough.

The English recording artist had a string of R&B international pop hits in the 1970s and 1980s.

In 1985, Ocean won the Grammy Award for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for the worldwide hit Caribbean Queen.

The fourth annual event will take place on June 21 and will feature the return of Heart Essex DJ Matt Mackay, who will be hitting the decks to keep the party going after the live music has ended.

Music fans are also able to book in for an 80s night following a top class afternoon of racing on July 7. It will include 80s legends Tony Hadley, Nik Kershaw and Right Said Fred.

On top of that, Razorlight will be taking to the stage at the venue on Friday, August 10.

Tickets for all events will start at £32.50.

Jill Turner, commercial manager at Chelmsford City Racecourse, said: “Ladies Day is the centrepiece of our year – it’s the event in to which the staff put the most time and effort, so we’re really committed to ensuring it is a success for all our guests.”

While music is a big part of the day, there is also racing on the track as well as races broadcast live from the world famous Royal Ascot.

There are several new packages this year, including gold enclosure and summer garden, while general sale tickets are now on sale.

Tickets rise to £54 for the most expensive gold enclosure.

To buy tickets, visit chelmsfordcityracecourse.com.