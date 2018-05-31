A NEW housing development will be built in Boreham after Bloor Homes acquired a parcel of land.

The developer is planning to build 145 new homes on a 6.86-hectare site to the east of Plantation Road.

The development, which will be known as Bloor Homes at Boreham, will include a range of 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5-bedroom properties, of which 94 will be sold on the open market and 51 will be provided as affordable housing.

Outline planning permission for the site was granted by Chelmsford City Council in December 2016.

Following a public consultation earlier this year, the national housebuilder has now submitted a reserved matters application, which will seek detailed planning permission for the scheme.

The development will also feature 1.56-hectares of public open space, with two new attenuation ponds, a local equipped area of play, bird boxes and wildflower planting to improve biodiversity.

Terry Tedder, Regional Managing Director for Bloor Homes Eastern, said: “We are naturally pleased to have acquired the land for our future development in Boreham, which will provide quality new housing for the area to meet the local demand.

“Boreham boasts an excellent village location, providing easy access to Chelmsford via the A12, and we are confident our proposals will deliver a high quality scheme which will integrate well into the surrounding area and take account of the existing landscape.

“We have submitted a reserved matters application to Chelmsford City Council, and subject to planning approval, we hope to start work on site in autumn this year.”