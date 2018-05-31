Police are looking to talk to John Perry, 40, from Chelmsford, in connection with assault, burglary, harassment and fraud.

Perry, who goes under the alias Robert Preece, aged 45, is 5ft 7ins, has cut marks to the left and right side of his face and has a scar on his left arm.

He also has the tattoo ‘Cymru’ on the back of his neck and ‘Guns and Roses’ and a skull on his right arm.

Perry has links to Southend, Maldon, Leyton and Edmonton.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chelmsford police station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.