POLICE are appealing to find a sex offender who has failed to comply with requirements.

Jason Hennessy - who may also be known as Jason McGory - failed to register a change of address and police have been unable to locate him

The 40-year-old has links to Colchester, Chelmsford, Ipswich and Lowestoft and has previously slept rough.

He may also be going by a different named.

Hennessy is described as being about 5ft 10ins tall and of a medium build.

He has a tattoo on his upper right arm of a half skull and half yellow smiley face.

He also has the word ‘EIRE’ inked on his left bicep.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information about where he is, should contact Det Sgt Karen Miller at Crime & Public Protection Command on 101.

Information can also be passed completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.