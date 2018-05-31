Police are trying to locate an expensive watch after it was stolen during a robbery in Chelmsford.

A 19-year-old man bought a Rolex, worth a four-figure sum, on Tuesday, May 29, when a man grabbed the bag it was being carried in as the victim walked in Bond Street at around 6.40pm.

The suspect then fled in an Audi S4 with blacked out windows. The victim was unhurt.

The Rolex Oyster bracelet has a blue face and is the same as the watch pictured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Clare Wreford at Chelmsford CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/72374/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.