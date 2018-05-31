The M25 was blocked after an over-turned lorry spilled a huge amount of oranges onto the carriageway.

Essex Police and firefighters attended the incident on the road moving anti-clockwise after it was first reported at around 12.30pm.

It was reported to have taken place at junction 27, and it has also closed junction 6 of the M11.

Just one HGV lorry was involved.

Essex Police' Road Policing Unit South tweeted during the clear up.

M25 J/W M11 at J27.

Currently closed due to a HGV shedding its load of fruit over the carriageway.@ECFRS on scene giving the road a clean.

MB pic.twitter.com/TyWPE9rX7n — EP_RPU_South (@EP_RPU_South) May 31, 2018

A spokesman for Highways England reported that delays could be up to 80-minutes while the clear up is still taking place.

All lanes have now been cleared, however, there is a still a small amount of the fruit still on the hard shoulder.

No injuries have been reported following the incident, however, traffic is reported to be moving very slow.