A project worker who has spent 24 years helping people with learning disabilities at a Chelmsford supported housing service is in line for a national award.

Karen Motley, who has spent more than two decades at Sanctuary Supported Living’s (SSL) Nickleby Road scheme, has been shortlisted for the National Learning Disabilities and Autism Awards Outstanding Contribution Award.

Her work has seen Karen offer personalised care and support to residents, tailored to their individual needs.

Often, the long-term goal of a resident is to be able to move onto more independent accommodation, requiring less personal support. In Karen’s 24 years at Nickleby Road, she has successfully moved more than 20 residents into independent accommodation.

Karen said: “I’m immensely proud of the work we do at Nickleby Road enabling our residents develop in ability and confidence is the highlight of my job and I’m thrilled to have reached the shortlist.”

Karen will find out if she’s taking home the title at an awards ceremony in Birmingham next month (June).