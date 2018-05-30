A family business with its roots in the 1920s is celebrating going from strength to strength.

Chandler Material Supplies operates not only the local go-to builder’s merchants, but a bathroom showroom, landscape/patio display and a brick and tile library, as well as a brick matching service, painting and decorating supplies and free local delivery.

Open to the public as well as trade, the business is a far cry from where it started in 1951 when Oliver Richard Chandler moved his father’s business to Widford, bought the local cafe – to be run by Winifred Chandler – and built his family a home.

While the business was officially launched then, the seed of the idea stems back much earlier to when builder Richard Walker Chandler – Oliver’s father – made deliveries in his wheelbarrow.

Fast-forward four generations and the Chandler family now operate from their three-acre site tucked away behind the gates on the locally-known Chandler roundabout, in Widford, Chelmsford.

Oliver’s granddaughter Julie Chandler, managing director since 2007, said: “Grandad would store his leftover building supplies at the yard. Other builders would then ask to buy those materials from him, so the business of being a builder’s merchant started by accident.

“By the 1970s, that side of his business was doing so well that he was advised by his accountant to form a separate builder’s merchant firm.”

Oliver’s four sons – Peter, John, David and Roy – soon got on board, working as a carpenter, lorry driver, yard boy and architect. Peter, John and David took over the merchant business, while their father continued building houses – he retired in 1981 and died the following year at the age of 66.

With housebuilding an increasing challenge in the 1990s, it was decided that side of the business would cease and all efforts put into the successful merchant side.

Peter, who retired from the family business in 2007, said: “I think my dad would be chuffed if he knew where the business was today, especially knowing it is going through more generations of the family.

“It is good to have a breath of fresh air with the new blood which has boosted the company. Today’s team have had remarkable achievements.”

Several members of the Chandler family now work within the business, with the younger generation bringing about significant changes, with an overhaul of technology and processes to enable growth and a focus on marketing to boost the brand.

The site has been revamped, too, with the building of a new warehouse, conversion of storage areas into an office suite and a complete refit of the shop.

Julie said: “Of my whole time at the company, I am most proud of what we have right now. We have got a terrific company employing nearly 50 people, with a tremendous, loyal customer base.”

Former mayor of Chelmsford Duncan Lumley agrees: “It is very encouraging to see a company like Chandlers, so long-established in the community, growing and investing in its future.

“Coming onto the Chandler site is an amazing experience. With its impressive yard and stock-holding, it has been serving the local building community and helping to literally build our city.

“The depth and breadth of experience of the local people who staff the trade counter provide our community with a valuable service and the new showroom is a real indication of Chandler’s commitment to its future growth and success.”