A CHELMSFORD veteran was among a group who returned to Italy to mark the anniversary of the battles of Anzio and Monte Cassino.

The two battles are some of the least well-known, but viewed as among the hardest won battles of the Second World War.

Remembrance Travel, the travel arm of the Royal British Legion, took a group of 12 veterans, including Maurice ‘Bob’ Groves, 94, from Chelmsford, to the battle fields to pay their respects.

Hundreds of people helped to raise funds for the tour by supporting amateur rugby players to take on rugby legends, including former Welsh Captain Colin Charvis, in matches organised by Remembrance Travel on the playing fields of London’s Honourable Artillery Company.

Nichola Rowland-Smith, Head of Travel Royal British Legion, said: “The Battle of Monte Cassino in Italy seems to be less well-known in the nation’s history, to other battles such as D Day, yet it was another pivotal turning point in bringing to an end WWII.

“We have a wonderful opportunity to take back those who fought in Monte Cassino for them to pay their respects to fallen comrades. We are also extremely grateful to Wates Construction and A E Arma Elektropanc for sponsoring the event and to all the rugby players that took part to help us raise this amount. This means a great deal to Monte Cassino veterans and their families.”

Monte Cassino veterans fought in despicable conditions, on exposed hilltop slopes, coming under heavy artillery fire, knee-deep in mud and snow. Many veterans are in their 90s and will now be able to lay old ghosts to rest and honour fallen comrades. Visit www.arenatravel.com/our-holidays/remembrance-travel.