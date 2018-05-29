A CHELMSFORD school’s headteacher has spoken of her pride after a successful visit from Ofsted.

Moulsham Junior School, of Princes Road, were rated good following the inspection.

The latest report comes after the school were told it required improvement following their previous inspection.

And Marie Staley, the headteacher of Moulsham Junior School, feels the improvements the school has made are there for all to see.

She said: “I am very proud to be the head teacher of Moulsham Junior School because we have a dedicated, passionate team who have the pleasure of working with keen children from supportive families.

“Our previous inspection was an accurate reflection of where the school was two years ago.

“Since then, we have used the report as a vehicle to support my vision of consistent great provision at Moulsham Junior School.

“Our fantastic outcomes at the end of 2017 were a product of all the excellent teaching and learning which is based on a growth mindset approach of high expectations and a tenacity to keep going.

“The latest report is a celebration of our hard work in partnership with our school community.”

Moulsham Junior School were rated good for all four of Ofsted’s categories - effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, behaviour and welfare and outcomes for pupils.

The inspection report reads: “The provision for pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural development is strong.

“Equality and diversity are promoted well through the school’s programme of assemblies, visitors to school and educational visits for pupils.

“Teachers establish good relationships with pupils and ensure that the classrooms are well ordered and calm. Staff lead by example and set high standards for pupils.

“Pupils are proud of their school and are taught to be kind to each other and show respect for different lifestyles and opinions. Weekly assemblies focus on the core values of democracy, respect, community, tolerance, liberty, the rule of law, negotiation and teamwork.

“Pupils demonstrated a good understanding and application of these values in lessons, on the playground and in their discussions with inspectors.”