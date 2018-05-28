AN MP donned a hard hat for a day to help lay the building blocks if a brand new retirement living development.

The VIP guest, Chelmsford MP Vicky Ford, joined McCarthy and Stone regional managing director, Andrew Wickett, and site manager, Gentian Gremaj to take a closer look at development plans and lay a date brick to mark the start of construction.

The first bricks marked the start of construction on the new development on Princes Road, Chelmsford, at the site of the former Miami Hotel.

The new retirement living development, named Miami House, will comprise of a collection of 58 one and two bedroom privately-owned retirement apartments.

The development is exclusively designed for over 70s.

Mrs Ford said: “It was a pleasure to visit the site of McCarthy and Stone’s new development in Chelmsford, and to mark the start of construction there.

“It was a good opportunity to meet the site manager and hear first-hand about the housebuilder’s latest plans to help meet the housing needs of retirees in Chelmsford and the surrounding areas.”

Apartments will be available to reserve off plan in August 2018, with first occupations expected early 2019.

McCarthy and Stone’s “Retirement Living Plus” developments offer retirees the opportunity to maintain an independent lifestyle, while having access to tailored domestic and personal assistance packages to help them manage their day-to-day lives – with an on-site restaurant providing freshly cooked meals.

Once complete, facilities at Miami House will include a club lounge, ideal for socialising; a guest suite for when homeowners have visitors to stay; and gardens.

An estates manager will take care of the day-to-day running of the development, while secure entry systems and 24-hour emergency call points will provide added peace-of-mind.

Andrew Wickett, regional managing director for McCarthy and Stone North London, said: “We are delighted that MP Vicky Ford was able to take the time to visit our site, and to take a look at the plans for some of the fantastic apartments that will be available at Miami House.

“McCarthy and Stone is committed to designing flexible homes which allow people to make the most of their retirement years and to live as independently as possible with the benefit of having extra support should they need it.”

Those interested in Retirement Living Plus at McCarthy and Stone’s forthcoming Chelmsford development are invited to call 0800 201 4811 or visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk