A young woman was assaulted in Chelmsford during the early hours of this morning.

The woman, in her 20s was assaulted at an address in Watson Heights at around 2.30am on Saturday May 26.

Police received reports of a disturbance at the address when a neighbour approached the property to check on the welfare of the woman.

After the neighbour, the man quickly left the address, officers attended and chased down the man a short time after.

A 33-year-old man from Chelmsford has been arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and remains in police custody for questioning.

Police would still like to speak with anyone with information about the incident, in particular the two members of the public who followed the man after he left the address on Watson Heights.

Contact DI Gary Biddle at Clacton CID on 101, quoting reference 42/73021/18.

Information can also be passed completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online by clicking here.