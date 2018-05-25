A MAN who repeatedly sexually assaulted and raped a vulnerable child with learning difficulties wrote a 79-page confession to police.

Toby Lees, 30, would go to lengths to conceal the repeated assaults which took place over seven years.

But when the father-of-one was caught red-handed by the victim’s mother earlier this year, he came clean and admitted to his sickening crimes.

In a text to his own mother, the pervert asked when he could expect the police to arrive.

He has been jailed for 14 years.

Carolyn Gardiner, prosecuting at Chelmsford Crown Court, said: “After initial denial he later on sent a text to his mother saying ‘I would never try to excuse what happened'.

“’I know it was wrong and accept the consequences of my actions.

“I am not passing blame, I know I am an adult, when can I expect the police to turn up.”

She added: “The victim is described as vulnerable, lacking in confidence and an anxious boy with learning difficulties.”

Lees’ campaign of abuse took place intermittently between 2011 and this year.

He admitted a charge of rape, attempted rape, five counts of sexual assault and six counts of causing or inciting sexual activity with a child.

Nneka Akudolu, mitigating, said Lees had been unflinching in his honesty with the police about his crimes.

She said: "He had not so much an interview as a 79-page confession.

“He did not hold back at all when questioned by the police.

“The incitement he has pleaded guilty to is formed around his own confessions.

“He asks me to make no excuses for his behaviour and takes full responsibility for his actions.”

Judge David Turner QC sentenced Lees, of Garland Road, Colchester, to a total of 14 years in prison.

He said: “You allowed yourself to persist in this quite depraved course.

“It was exploitative and consistent, it was opportunistic and deliberate.

“It was manipulative, it was protracted in its duration.

“It does not surprise me that you made ready admissions when caught, you could do little else.”