Firefighters stopped a home being gutted after a fire destroyed three sheds.

The fire crews from Grays attended the incident in Dunkellin Way, South Ockendon at around 1pm, where the three sheds, in separate gardens were found completely alight and had spread to the nearby home.

Neighbours managed to alert a homeowner who was inside the home affected, who suffered minor burns to his arm.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze by 2.20pm.

The sheds have been destroyed, while the home has also suffered some external fire damage and minor smoke damage inside.

Following an investigation, Essex Fire and Rescue Service believe the fire was caused accidentally by an electrical fault.