A FORMER headteacher and dedicated fundraiser has been elected as the new mayor of Chelmsford.

At an official ceremony during a full council meeting, councillor Yvonne Spence and her husband John began their term as mayor and mayor’s consort of Chelmsford for 2018 – 2019.

Mrs Spence has had two spells as councillor, the first between 2003 to 2007 and then since 2015.

Alongside her work as a councillor, she has been committed to fundraising within the community.

A spokesman for the council said: “Yvonne is probably best known to the residents of Chelmsford as a teacher at the Cathedral Primary School, Chelmsford, from 1986-2001; as the organiser of social and fundraising events at Chelmsford Cathedral over three decades; and as the long-standing supporter of charities such as The J’s Hospice and CHESS Homeless.

“She has lived in Chelmsford since 1980 and has previously been Chairman of Chelmsford Ladies’ Circle and Chelmsford County Tangent, and a governor at the Cathedral School and the former St Peter’s College.

“Yvonne has served on Chelmsford City Council representing the Lawns Ward from 2003-7, and Marconi Ward since 2015.

“She serves on the Licensing Committee and Overview & Scrutiny Committee. As a city councillor, Yvonne loves it when she can solve problems for her residents.

“Yvonne is also on Springfield Parish Council, Springfield United Charities and the Beaulieu Community Trust. She has been both chairman and president of Chelmsford Constituency Conservative Association.”

During the ceremony, councillor Christine Garrett was announced as deputy mayor of Chelmsford City Council.

Christine will be supported by her sister and deputy mayor’s Escort, Sheila Wilkinson.

The mayor’s charities will be Kids Inspire and a Dementia Project at Broomfield Hospital.

Kids Inspire supports disadvantaged youths across Essex, who are at an educational, social and/or economic disadvantage resulting from trauma or emerging mental health issues.

The mayor has appointed Reverend canon Ivor Moody from Chelmsford Cathedral.

The mayor’s chaplain will act during her term of office to open all meetings of the council with prayers and officiate at various civic events.