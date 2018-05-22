PAYING for parking will now be simpler than ever after Chelmsford City Council introduced a new payment system for drivers using its car parks.

PayByPhone, which allows parking tickets to be bought using a phone and by other methods, is being switched to MiPermit.

This new cashless tool lets customers pay for parking by telephone, text message or through MiPermit’s smartphone app or online portal.

With MiPermit, you can extend your stay without needing to return to your vehicle, freeing up more time to enjoy your visit to the city centre.

Councillor Malcolm Sismey, cabinet member for parking, said: “Cashless parking creates an easier, simpler experience for our customers.

“It also reduces waste and promoting greener living, since it doesn’t require a paper ticket to be printed.

“I’m looking forward to the introduction of MiPermit and encourage anyone who uses a City Council car park regularly to register for the service now.”

If wished, you can also receive a text reminder 20 minutes before your stay expires.

There’s no need to carry coins or to worry about correctly displaying a ticket in your windscreen. The handheld computers that Civil Enforcement Officers use on their patrols are automatically updated in real time with vehicle details, including length of stay, when you pay for your virtual ticket.

Anyone needing a VAT receipt for business parking will still be able to download this online.

MiPermit is already being used successfully by a number of local councils, including those in North Essex.

To make using the new service as simple as possible, the council recommends registering for MiPermit in advance at www.wanttopark.com or by downloading the MiPermit app from Google Play or the Apple App Store.

The switchover will be made on Monday 28 May, from which date PayByPhone will no longer be available.

For a full list of all car parks managed by Chelmsford City Council, including locations, prices and opening hours, visit www.chelmsford.gov.uk/car-parks.