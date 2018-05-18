A special concert is returning with a little extra for guests to help improve the everyday lives of people affected by dementia.

Alzheimer’s Society in Essex is encouraging residents to take action and unite against dementia this Dementia Action Week, from 21-27 May.

On Thursday 24 May, charity staff and volunteers invite everyone to their annual Singing for the Brain concert at Chelmsford Cathedral.

The event starts at 1.30pm led by people living with dementia and their carers, with a variety of their favourite songs regularly sung at Alzheimer’s Society Singing for the Brain groups across the county.

Orgainsers say there will also be something extra for guests to take away with them.