Two men have been jailed for more than seven years after admitting to conspiring to supply drugs.

Joe Williams, 30, of Main Road, Boreham and Lazzaro D’angelo, 22, of Spindle Wood, Chelmsford, were each sentenced to 45 months in prison having pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

The pair received a further nine months, to be served concurrently, for conspiracy to supply Class B drugs.

Following the sentencing, Investigating Officer, DC Russ Chamberlain said: “This is a positive result with officers from the Serious Crime Directorate having worked hard to secure the conviction of these two individuals.

"The two conspired to supply drugs in and around the Chelmsford area and will no longer be able to commit these crimes. This is a success for the team, and goes to show that we will not stop when it comes to stopping the drug supplies that infiltrate our communities.”