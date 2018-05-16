A serious crash has closed the M11 northbound.
It is believed a lorry and van were in collision between J4 and J6.
Essex Police and ambulance are on scene.
#M11 northbound between J4 - J6 #Essex now closed for @EssexPoliceUK to deal with a serious collision. pic.twitter.com/KIrqYfSU8u— Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) May 16, 2018
Update 2.54pm
The road has reopned but there are long queues.
#M11 northbound between J4 - J6 #Essex. The road is now open following the earlier collision. Delays are starting to clear in the area, thank you for your patience this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/UGV70Ibluu— Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) May 16, 2018
Stuck in traffic on #M11 been here almost 2 hours now, hopefully moving soon. Hoping those involved are alright pic.twitter.com/ajpbrFVOVv— John Blitz (@johnnyblitz2) May 16, 2018
We haven't moved on the M11 in over an hour. Stand still traffic due to an accident.— Joseph Conners (@JosephConners) May 16, 2018
Some people turning their cars around and driving the wrong way on the hard shoulder.
Come on guys, let's not create another accident.
Hope everyone is okay.
