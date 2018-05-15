A NEW estate of luxury homes is set to be unveiled by its celebrity developer.

Mick Norcross, formerly of TV series The Only Way is Essex and owner of the Sugar Hut nightclub, has joined forces with developer Mizen Group to create Bonham Grange, an exclusive new collection of luxury family homes, nestled in the village of Bulphan.

A total of 19 executive family homes have been created, all with 5-bedrooms, sizeable landscaped gardens and private garages, set in a peaceful, private estate with sweeping driveways and surrounded by mature trees.

The substantial homes, each comprising 4,000 – 5,000 sq ft, are traditional in style, featuring classic red and yellow brick exteriors, grand entrances and stylish double gabled roofs.

Mick Norcross, who also owns The Grand in Southend, said: “Bulphan is an area I know and love, so it was important to me to create a development that I could feel proud of.

“Bonham Grange is an excellent addition to the village; peaceful and elegant, with big gardens, open space and a feeling of exclusivity.

"I think buyers in this part of Essex are looking for class and distinction and I feel Bonham Grange delivers this.”

Internally, each home benefits from state-of-the-art under floor heating to the ground floor and large bi-folding doors to the open-plan kitchen/living area, affording views into the expansive garden.

The kitchens include stone worktops, Miele appliances and a separate utility room.

The ground floor is completed by a formal dining room, sitting room, cloakroom and study.

Upstairs, each home has five large double bedrooms, at least three of which are en suite depending on the design, as well as twin master suites with walk-in dressing rooms.

Bathrooms and en suites are fitted with Villeroy & Boch white sanitaryware, thermostatic controlled showers and twin basins in selected homes.

The show home interior, designed by Alexander James Interior Design, is relaxing and inviting, woven together with a subtle palette of grey tones complemented by bronze metalwork, delicately textured wallpapers and bespoke artwork.

Prices start at £1,425,000 potential buyers should contact selling agents Blueprint Properties on 020 7377 2048 www.blueprintproperties.co.uk