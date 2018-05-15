Almost 1,000 cyclists from around the county and beyond, gathered at the The Crix in Hatfield Peverel on Sunday to take part in Ride for Helen 2018, raising over £30,000 for the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity.

The annual bike ride, now in its fifth year, has become a firm favourite on the Essex Sporting calendar, with participant ages ranging from the youngest at four and the oldest at 76.

The charity welcomed riders of all ages and abilities, with a choice of cycling routes to suit all capabilities; 6 miles, 15 miles, 35 miles, 65 miles and new 100 miles.

Back at The Crix, supporters were kept entertained by local radio station Saint FM 94.7 represented by Lou Blackwell, as well as various refreshment trucks.

BBC Essex Radio presenter Sadie Nine took part in the 6 mile route and alongside husband Al, and doggies Janice and Tiger-Lilly, also helped our fantastic volunteers with the goody bag packing and medals.