Police were called to an assault at Bar and Beyond in Chelmsford in the early hours of this morning.

Officers received reports of a disturbance inside the venue at around 2.15am.

A woman in her 40s was found unconscious and was tended to by paramedics.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.

Our enquiries are ongoing, but anyone who was at Bar and Beyond in Moulsham Street at around 2am this morning and saw the incident is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 138 of 13/05.

Alternatively, you can contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org