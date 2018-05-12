A CRIME scene investigator for Essex Police has denied two counts of sexual assault while at work

Kevin Dowley, 61, of Burgess Avenue, Stanford-le-Hope, appeared at Basildon Crown Court having been charged with two offences.

The first count is alleged to have taken place on July 16, 2016 and the second count is alleged to have happened on August 20 of the same year.

Dowley appeared in the dock in a black suit and spoke only to confirm his name, age and nationality.

He denied both charges.

Judge John Lodge set a trial date for September 3 this year.

Dowley has been suspended from his role with Essex Police as a neutral act.

He was released on unconditional bail.