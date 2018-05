TOP performing girls from a Chelmsford school who took part in a in a nationwide cyber security challenge – the CyberFirst Girls Competition – were invited to a celebration at Buckingham Palace.

After more than 4,500 girls from all over the UK raced through the challenges, the top 10 performing teams – including Chelmsford County High School for Girls’ team ‘Zen Coders’ – were invited to a live action final in Manchester.