Chess Homeless has received a donation of £200 from DFS Chelmsford in recognition of the amazing work that the charity does in the area.

The charity runs several services to help those affected, including a night shelter and counselling services.

The donation will be used to provide extra meals and supplies such as clothing and toiletries.

DFS Chelmsford store manager, Steve Jarrett, who presented Chess Homeless with the cheque, said: “We are always on the lookout for local causes who could benefit from a donation. When we saw the great work that Chess Homeless is doing to help those facing homelessness in the area, we knew we wanted to help.”