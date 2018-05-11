A new district commander has taken over the helm of policing in Chelmsford and Maldon.

Chief Inspector Gerry Parker has returned to the patch where he began his career as a constable 18 years ago to lead the teams in both areas.

Chief Insp Parker has spent his entire policing career serving the county’s force.

Speaking about his new role, Chief Insp Parker said: “I’m really excited to be returning to the place where my policing career began as a police constable 18 years ago.

“A lot has changed since then, but what hasn’t changed is that both Chelmsford and Maldon are unique and vibrant places with great communities.

“I look forward to serving the residents and visitors of both areas and to getting out and meeting them to find out what matters most to them.

“We also have the exciting prospect of our new community hub in Chelmsford which will help us build on the existing good collaborative work with partners that has already been done.”

The new district commander has already laid out his plans for the area, and set out a list of key areas he wants to improve.

In his new role, Chief Insp Parker outlined his priorities for Chelmsford and Maldon as: protecting and supporting vulnerable people and victims of crime; tackling crime and anti-social behaviour; driving down violent crime; reducing the harm caused by alcohol and drugs; reducing reoffending; and promoting road safety.

Shortly after the announcement, he tweeted: “Looking forward to my new challenge as district commander for Chelmsford and Maldon.

“Start on Monday and it feels great to be returning to where my career began. Exciting times ahead.”

Chief Insp Parker officially started in his new role last Tuesday.

During his time working for the force Chief Insp Parker has carried out roles including working in specialist operations, public order, roads policing and the Operational Support Group.

He most recently headed up the Mobile First programme which has seen the successful roll-out of 2,000 smart phones to all front-line uniformed officers.