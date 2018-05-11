A DEDICATED volunteer is cycling the length of the country in a huge charity challenge.

Ziya Kocabiyik of Amnesty Chelmsford is cycling 969 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats

Amnesty International supporter Ziya is currently cycling the length of Britain to raise funds to assist in defending human rights in Turkey.

Planning to cover over 100 miles each day, Ziya Kocabiyik left Land’s End on Friday with a warm send-off from members of Amnesty International’s Penzance group.

Stopping off in Truro he joined human rights activists at a cafe and visited an art exhibition devoted to freedom of expression, before completing the journey to Okehampton.

A mechanical problem on Saturday’s stage towards Bath almost put paid to the whole challenge.

Broadcasting live over the internet that afternoon, he thanked the staff of King’s Cycles in Wellington, Somerset, who had stepped in to replace the broken parts and avert disaster.

He said: “This could have been the end of my LEJOG [Land’s End to John O’Groats], but they did a superb job and I can’t thank them enough.”

Throughout the nine day journey, Ziya will be stopping to meet local people and talk about human rights violations in Turkey following the attempted military coup there in 2016.

He said: “Raising awareness and supporting Amnesty International will allow this organisation to be the voice of victims in Turkey.”

After nine days in the saddle he will reach John O’Groats this Saturday. Ziya has already raised an impressive £1,440 but has set himself the ambitious target of raising £25,000.

Readers can donate to support Kocabiyik’s cause at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Cycling969MilesforTurkey