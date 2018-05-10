Due to a person hit by a train between Bethnal Green and Maryland trains have to run at reduced speed on some lines.

Train services running through these stations may be delayed by up to 10 minutes.

Disruption is expected until 2.45pm on Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria, Chelmsford, Colchester, Ipswich, Norwich and Clacton lines.

Passengers are advised that Greater Anglia are still able to run on their booked lines but may travel at a slower speed.

Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption.

Advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.

If your journey has been delayed by 30 minutes or more, you may be entitled to compensation for a portion of your fare.

Please visit http://www.greateranglia.co.uk/about-us/our-performance/delay-repay for details