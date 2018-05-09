STRIKE action will go on as planned tomorrow as part of the ongoing dispute over train guards.

Conductor and senior conductor members belonging to the rail union RMT will strike over the extension of driver-only operated trains and overall rail safety.

The disagreement between both parties has been going on for the past nine months.

‎RMT general secretary, Mick Cash, said: “We're drawing attention to the ludicrous situation that means we're able to reach agreements in Wales and Scotland on the guard guarantee but not on a raft of key franchises in England.

"If it’s good enough for Wales and Scotland to put rail safety first then it should be good enough for the rest of Britain."

He added: “RMT remains available for genuine and meaningful talks in each of these disputes.”

During the previous 24-hour strike last Saturday, Greater Anglia guaranteed a full service using "contingency conductors".

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia's managing director, said: "Our position remains the same - we highly value our conductors, we’re keeping them on our trains, but we want them to concentrate on customer service rather than opening and closing doors.

"We will continue to talk to the RMT to try to find an acceptable solution.”

Conductors are on 40 per cent of Greater Anglia services.

The remaining services, mainly commuter trains to London Liverpool Street from Essex, Cambridge, Hertfordshire and Suffolk, do not have conductors.

