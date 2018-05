POLICE are appealing for information to find a man who has gone missing from his home in Colchester.

Andrew Burtenshaw, 41, was reported missing on Tuesday, May 1.

Both Essex Police and Mr Burtenshaw's family are concerned for his welfare.

He also has links to Chelmsford and Danbury.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Colchester police station on 101.