A man has been charged in connection with an incident in Chelmsford where a man suffered a slash wound to his arm.

Police were called just after 7.10pm on Sunday, May 6 to reports of a group of people fighting near the Co-op in Meadgate Avenue.

Officers found a man in his 50s who had a slash wound to his arm. His injury is not believed to be serious or life-threatening.

Dijanir Duarde, 26, of Vernon Road, London E15 was arrested and has now been charged with wounding with intent and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, May 8).

Two other men were also arrested.

A 26 year-old man from Barking has been released on bail until May 29, while a 20 year-old man from Chelmsford has been released under investigation.