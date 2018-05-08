TV gardening celebrity Alan Titchmarsh will be officially opening The National Flower Show at Hylands House this summer.

The gardener, presenter and novelist, who found fame on TV’s Ground Force, will be opening the show on Friday 18th May.

Back for its fourth year, The National Flower Show will plant itself in Chelmsford until Sunday 20th May, with three days celebrating the very best of gardening, home and lifestyle.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Alan Titchmarsh to open The National Flower Show this year,” said event organiser Matt Upson.

“Alan will be holding talks and Q&A sessions at the Village Green Gardening Theatre as well as taking a look around the show and meeting fans. I’m sure he will be very popular with our visitors and will enjoy the exhibits just as much as we do!”

As well as Alan Titchmarsh, Only Fools and Horses star John Challis will be making appearances at the show.

“This year The National Flower Show is going to be bigger and better than ever before,” added Matt. “Hylands House and its surrounding gardens will be filled with inspiration, flowers, plants and everything you need for your home and garden.”

As part of this year’s show, on Saturday 19th May, Hylands House will be packed with Royal Wedding floral exhibits to celebrate the Royal Wedding.

The Floral Pavilion will form the centre of this year’s show, packed with exhibitors showcasing the UK’s finest nurseries and plantsman competing for the prestigious Best in Show Award.

There will be an abundance of trade stalls selling everything from unique garden gazebos, greenhouses and arbours to gardening sundries and hundreds of other products from over 100 leading exhibitors.

The Food and Drink Pavilion will be packed with a range of scrumptious food and drink purveyors and artisans, including tastings and samples. From some of the UK’s finest wines and spirits to home-made pies, cakes, cheeses and pastries, there will be a huge selection of mouth-watering treats available for purchase.

For gifts and crafts, the Home and Country Pavilion will be filled with a selection of original handmade giftware, jewellery and luxury goods.

Doors open at 10am and close at 5pm each day. Visitors can book tickets in advance to receive an online discount at www.nationalflowershow.co.uk.

For more information about the show visit www.nationalflowershow.co.uk or follow The National Flower Show on Facebook and Twitter.