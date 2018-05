A BADGER cub found with her head stuck in a fence has been rescued by the RSPCA.

A dog discovered the trapped baby animal at the bottom of his owner’s garden in Ingatestone and, after the badger had failed to free herself by the next morning, the homeowner called the RSPCA for help.

RSPCA officer Donna Smith was able to cut her free.

The badger was nursed back to health at South Essex Wildlife Hospital and is doing well.