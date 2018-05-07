Witnesses are being sought after a man recieved slash wounded during an incident in Chelmsford yesterday evening.

Police were called just after 7.10pm and told that a group of teenagers had been fighting near the Co-op on Meadgate Avenue.

The witness saw hammers and a knife and reported that the boys had run away in the direction of the town centre.

Officers who attended found that a man in his 50s had suffered a slash wound to the arm.

His injury is not believed to be serious or life changing.

Shortly after, officers stopped a vehicle and arrested two men, both aged 26, on suspicion of GBH.

Another man, aged 20, has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Detective Inspector Jim White, said: “We are speaking to as many witnesses as we can at the moment, including the victim, to understand the motivation for this assault.

“Please come forward if you were near the area, or believe you have information which could help enquiries.

“We do not believe this incident poses an ongoing threat to the wider public, as at this stage we think it was targeted.

“It is likely others who were involved in this are not too far away, so contact us, or Crimestoppers anonymously if you can help.”

Officers will be on patrol in the area this evening, and conducting house to house enquiries.

Call Chelmsford CID on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.