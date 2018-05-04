GIRLS at Ormiston Park Academy were encouraged to consider careers in science at a special event.

The school in Aveley teamed up with Women in Science and Engineering (Wise), a social enterprise which campaigns for better gender balance in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths sectors, to deliver a workshop for Year 9 and 10 female students to discuss qualifications and career routes.

The session, organised by teachers Silver Chan and Sarah Thacker, was delivered by a number of female representatives from local and national organisations, such as Emma, a civil engineer from Cremer UK; Fay, an events organiser from Wise; and sports science students Kenny and Deanna from the University of East London, who all gave up their time to speak to the students.

This session is part of a wider programme of careers development and advice the academy provides to all of its students on a regular basis, which includes a recent workshop aimed at boys and girls from Years 7, 8, and 9 delivered by Smallpiece Trust, a charity which aims to promote engineering careers to young people.

Sarah Thacker, Curriculum Leader for Science, said: “We are very excited and honoured to have collaborated with Wise to deliver this session for our female students – all of our guest speakers were so inspiring.

“Providing careers advice is such an important part of what we do and I hope all of our female students feel empowered to follow their dreams.”