A drug dealer has been jailed for two years and eight months for possession with intent to supply heroin in Braintree.

Mohammed Choudry, 21, was arrested in December last year after police were called to reports of suspicious behaviour in St Johns Avenue.

Officers found three men, including Choudry, who was detained for a drug search, but he became agitated and attempted to get away by pushing the officers.

Police discovered Choudry, of Handsworth, had cannabis, one package containing cocaine, four plastic bags containing DMT and 21 packages of heroin.

Pc James Pamment, the investigating officer, said: "Choudry's agitation just increased our suspicions and we performed a drug search, revealing evidence of drug use and supply.

“We seized two phones and one of these showed evidence of Choudry’s involvement in drug supply.

“Thanks to one person’s vigilance, a drug dealer with intentions to harm our communities by delivering drugs has been locked in a prison cell.”

He received 32 months for possession of heroin with intent to supply and one month sentences, to run concurrently, for possession of cannabis, DMT and cocaine.

The sentence at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, April 26, follows guilty pleas on Tuesday, April 3.