A Chelmsford charity is celebrating after being awarded £200 from DFS as part of the store’s latest round of charitable donations to support the community.

Chess Homeless has received a donation of £200 from DFS Chelmsford in recognition of the amazing work that the charity does in the area.

Aiming to relieve homelessness and the related hardship and distress it causes for single adults in Chelmsford and Essex, the charity runs several services to help those affected, including a night shelter and counselling services.

The donation will be used to provide extra meals and supplies such as clothing and toiletries.

DFS Chelmsford store manager, Steve Jarrett, who presented Chess Homeless with the cheque, said: “We are always on the lookout for local causes who could benefit from a donation. When we saw the great work that Chess Homeless is doing to help those facing homelessness in the area, we knew we wanted to help.”

“We were thrilled to be able to support such an important cause and enable the charity to continue to provide much-needed help for those in and around Chelmsford.”

CHESS Homeless Fundraiser, Lindsay Hurrell said: “The whole team from CHESS Homeless would like to thank DFS for this fantastic donation. We are extremely grateful for the support we receive from corporate organisations like DFSand this donation will allow us to continue the important work we do in Chelmsford and Essex, helping single homeless adults."