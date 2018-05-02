ESSEX Police has warned owners of cars with keyless entry to be careful after a spate of car thefts.

Thieves can intercept the signal of the key fob to the car and use this to unlock the car and steal it.

Essex Police has given the following advice.

Store your keys away from household entry points. Keeping your keyless entry fob out of sight is not enough – thieves only need to gain proximity to the key to amplify the signal.

Faraday Bags can be purchased online and in stores, these will prevent your signal being intercepted and your vehicle stolen.

Despite social media or public opinion, don’t leave keys in the fridge, microwave or a tin as this may do more damage to the key and is unlikely to be effective.

Review your car security. Check for after-market security devices such as steering locks or trackers, which are proven to deter thieves.

If your vehicle has a manufacturer’s installed tracker, check with your insurers before you alter it as it may invalidate your insurance.

Contact your dealer and talk about the digital features in your car. Have there been any software updates you can take advantage of?

Use your garage. Visit essex.police.uk/advice/your-property/vehicles/