Traffic is at a standstill on the A130 due to two broken down cars.

There is a broken down vehicle partially block lane one just prior to the Howe Green interchange on the A130 northbound.

A130 Southbound – Broken-down vehicle blocking lane one just after the Howe Green Interchange (A12/J17) — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) May 2, 2018

There is also a broken down vehicle on the A130 southbolund, just after the Howe Green interchange.

Traffic is building in the area.