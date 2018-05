Essex is set to bathe in a hotter than average May Bank Holiday.

After the dreary weather or yesterday, you could be forgiven for not planning any picnics for the bank holiday on Monday 7.

However, forecasters are optimistic that the weather is set to increase.

The Met Office is predicting temperatures of 16 degrees on the bank holiday Monday.

Temperatures will be even higher over the weekend, with highs of 19 degrees forecast in some parts of the county.