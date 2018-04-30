Heavy rain is set to continue all day in Essex, with a yellow weather warning in place.

The Met Office is warning there is a risk of flooding and power cuts due to the steady rain.

The warning reads: "Heavy rain and strong winds will affect many southeastern areas of England today.

"Spray and flooding is likely to result in difficult driving conditions and possible some road closures, as well as delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

"Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

"Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services.

"Some damage to trees and other structures may occur.

"Some roads and bridges may close.£