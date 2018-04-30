**Warning graphic image**

The RSPCA is investigating after the skin of a badger was found in a Writtle back garden.

A householder in the area made the grizzly find and called the RSPCA for help.

Mystery surrounds how the badger died but it was found off Ongar Road last Monday.

RSPCA inspector Adam Jones said: “We are very keen to find out what happened here to this poor badger as it is an offence to kill badgers.

“This is certainly an unusual incident as the badger skin appeared to be in good condition and seemed to be cleanly taken off which I can only explain to be by human hand. I have never seen anything like this before.

“I don’t know why someone would go to the effort of skinning a badger and discard the skin. It is almost like an attempt at taxidermy that has gone wrong.

“It was found very rural and suspect its been dragged by an animal to where it was found as the garden area was secure, but because of the wounds on the badger and the condition it is in I’m suspicious as to how it died.”

Anyone with information about what happened to the badger is urged to contact the RSPCA Inspector Appeal Line on 0300 123 8018.

