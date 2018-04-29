Police are appealing for help to find a missing man from Chelmsford.

Nicholas Watts, 43, was last seen by his partner on Friday, April 27 and said he was going out with colleagues in Witham after work.

He is described as being around 5ft 7ins tall, of a medium build, bald with beard stubble.

He was last seen wearing a grey and black jacket and had a black shoulder bag with him.

Nick’s family and officers are worried about him and want to make sure he is okay.

Anyone who has seen Nick or has any information about where he might be is asked to call Chelmsford police station on 101.