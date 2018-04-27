Our woodlands have erupted in colour, and now is the best time to get outside and savour Essex’s wonderful carpets of bluebells.

The UK is home to more than half of the world’s population of the bluebell, and their presence is an indication that you’re walking within a very old woodland.

A number of Essex Wildlife Trust nature reserves provide the perfect habitat for these unmistakable woodland flowers, with their heavy purple-blue bells and bending stems. Enjoy this quintessential sign of the British spring now while the bluebells are at their best.

Here are the top 5 Essex Wildlife Trust nature reserves for bluebell displays:

Pound Wood in Thundersley

One of the largest remaining areas of ancient woodland in South East Essex, this nature reserve is an important part of the Daws Heath Living Landscape. This once neglected wood is now managed to improve the nature reserve for wildlife, with wonderful displays of bluebells. Walk between the adjacent Tile Wood and Little Haven nature reserves and then pop into the nearby Belfairs Woodland Centre for lunch.

Weeleyhall Wood in Weeley

This nature reserve is one of the finest surviving woods in the Tendring area, with bluebells and yellow archangel covering half of the woodland in a sea of colours.

Hanningfield Reservoir Visitor Centre in Billericay

Follow The Wind in the Willows trail through the woodland and through the wonderful display of bluebells, then sit back in the Visitor Centre and enjoy panoramic views of the reservoir.

Shut Heath Wood in Great Totham

This quiet nature reserve located just below the crest of the Great Totham Ridge is entirely carpeted in bluebells and other spring flowers such as Cuckoo flower, Primrose, Dog Violet and Bugle.

Bedfords Park in Havering-atte-Bower

Look out over the hustle and bustle of London while walking through the peaceful woodlands and enjoy the large numbers of bluebells found in the woodlands, then you can visit the nearby Visitor Centre.

See www.essexwt.org.uk for more information.